Islamabad Electric Supply Company Detects 2,170 Suspicious Connections In June

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 08:26 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company detects 2,170 suspicious connections in June

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has detected 2,170 suspicious electricity connections during anti-power theft drive across five circles of the company during June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has detected 2,170 suspicious electricity connections during anti-power theft drive across five circles of the company during June.

This was stated by Director (Operations) IESCO Muhammad Zubair Khan here Monday.

He said that besides ensuring continuity of power supply prompt action against power theft was also our top priority.

Sharing details, he said out of total, 2071 meters were found slow, two with holes while 96 were taking direct power supply.

On account of slow meters and power theft, 1.82 million units were charged to them besides imposing fine of Rs 33.

94 million.

Applications were also submitted with the concerned police stations for further legal action, he said.

The Director (Operations) appreciated the field formations efforts and said that the campaign would continue till complete elimination of power pilferage.

He requested valuable customers to be a part of the National campaign and inform at complaint and monitoring cell No. 051-92952933-6 or help line 118 if they found anyone stealing electricity.

He directed field formations that all actions must be justify and without and discrimination.

