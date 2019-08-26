Islamabad Electric Supply Company detects 874 defective meters in Aug

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) had detected 874 defective meters and charged over 1.3 million units besides imposing over Rs 20 million fine in August

The CEO was briefed that during routine checking, some meters were found slow and with holes, told the IESCO spokesman here Monday.

It was further told that some consumers were getting direct electricity.

IESCO Chief Shahid Iqbal Chudary said corrupt elements would not be tolerated at any cost.

In light of the government and ministry of power division, an effective campaign had been launched against power pilferers, he said.

The CEO also requested valued customers to be the part of the anti theft power campaign and lodge a complaint at monitoring cell Nos. 051-9252933-936.

The customers could also register complaint against IESCO staff, on phone number 051-9252902 or forward what's app on 0305-8880815, he said.