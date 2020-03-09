UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Electric Supply Company Field Officers Lauded For Timely Public Grievances Redressal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:48 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company field officers lauded for timely public grievances redressal

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary Monday appreciated the efforts of field officers and line staff for their timely redressal of customers' complaints during the recent rainy spell

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary Monday appreciated the efforts of field officers and line staff for their timely redressal of customers' complaints during the recent rainy spell.

He said, due to recently completed annual system maintenance programme, the ratio of fault and tripping was very minor, said a press release.

The IESCO chief said besides system up-gradation and maintenance, IESCO management was also focusing on the provision of best services to its valued customers.

All complaint offices and customers services centers were being upgraded, he said.

He requested valued customers to pay all electricity dues within due time to avoid the disconnection as recovery campaign against electricity defaulters was in process in all its five circles.

He directed to all its sub-division officers to ensure 100% timely bills delivery to customers and no negligence would not be tolerated into the matter.

