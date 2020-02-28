Islamabad Electric Supply Company for adopting precautionary measures in rainy spell

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company has (IESCO) Friday asked the general public to adopt precautionary measures owing to rainy spell as a little carelessness or negligence can lead to fatal accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company has (IESCO) Friday asked the general public to adopt precautionary measures owing to rainy spell as a little carelessness or negligence can lead to fatal accident.

The general public were advised to follow precautionary measures for the sake of saving life and important belongings, said a press release.

Do not touch naked wire and get repair defective wiring, use three pin plug along with proper earthing while using iron, washing machine, refrigerator etc, put wooden piece, flapper or dari under your feet and also use rubber sole shoes, it further said.

Use rope while drying clothes instead of electrical wires and do not use water pipe for it. Instruct children's to avoid going near electricity installations while playing.

Do not keep hold the rope of cattle with poles or stay wire and remain at least hundred feet away from high tension wires.

It further advised that electrocuted person must be separated from wire with piece of wooden or dry cloth. Do not allow any person or animal to go near the broken electricity wires till the arrival of concerned IESCO staff.