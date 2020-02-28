UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Electric Supply Company For Adopting Precautionary Measures In Rainy Spell

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 07:36 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company for adopting precautionary measures in rainy spell

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company has (IESCO) Friday asked the general public to adopt precautionary measures owing to rainy spell as a little carelessness or negligence can lead to fatal accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company has (IESCO) Friday asked the general public to adopt precautionary measures owing to rainy spell as a little carelessness or negligence can lead to fatal accident.

The general public were advised to follow precautionary measures for the sake of saving life and important belongings, said a press release.

Do not touch naked wire and get repair defective wiring, use three pin plug along with proper earthing while using iron, washing machine, refrigerator etc, put wooden piece, flapper or dari under your feet and also use rubber sole shoes, it further said.

Use rope while drying clothes instead of electrical wires and do not use water pipe for it. Instruct children's to avoid going near electricity installations while playing.

Do not keep hold the rope of cattle with poles or stay wire and remain at least hundred feet away from high tension wires.

It further advised that electrocuted person must be separated from wire with piece of wooden or dry cloth. Do not allow any person or animal to go near the broken electricity wires till the arrival of concerned IESCO staff.

Related Topics

Accident Electricity Water Lead From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Bulgarian Prime Minister Holds Emergency Meeting o ..

5 minutes ago

Setback for Qalandars as Haris Rauf feels pain in ..

1 hour ago

Uzbekistan plans massive privatization move

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus: CAA screening 25,000 passengers at La ..

5 minutes ago

Body recovered from canal in Sialkot

5 minutes ago

DoH-AD to quarantine contacts of two Italian cycli ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.