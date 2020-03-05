Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) calls for adopting precautionary measures

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Thursday requested the general public to adopt precautionary measures owing to rainy spell as a little carelessness or negligence could lead to fatal accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Thursday requested the general public to adopt precautionary measures owing to rainy spell as a little carelessness or negligence could lead to fatal accident.

The general public were advised to follow precautionary measures for the sake of saving life and important belongings, IESCO spokesman said here.

"Do not touch naked wire and get repair defective wiring, use three pin plug along with proper earthing while using iron, washing machine, refrigerator etc, put wooden piece, flapper under your feet and also use rubber sole shoes, he said.

"Use rope while drying clothes instead of electrical wires and do not use water pipe for it. Instruct children to avoid going near electricity installations while playing," he added.

Do not keep hold the rope of cattle with poles or stay wire and remain at least hundred feet away from high tension wires.

He advised that electrocuted person must be separated from wire with piece of wooden or dry cloth.

"Do not allow any person or animal to go near the broken electricity wires till the arrival of concerned IESCO staff," he added.