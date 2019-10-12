Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) chief clarifies news item about over-billing

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Saturday termed the news item appeared in a section of press about over-billing, baseless and clarified that mobile meter reading system was in placed in all five circles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Saturday termed the news item appeared in a section of press about over-billing, baseless and clarified that mobile meter reading system was in placed in all five circles.

The IESCO chief Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary said that under the mobile reading system, meter reading was being done on its due dates and correct bills were being provided to the consumers as per accurate reading. He further said that meter-reading picture, data and meter reader Names were also printed on the bills. "It is totally baseless and total contrary to the facts that consumers are being over charged," he said in a statement issued here.

Shahid Iqbal said the IESCO has consumer friendly company and always gave top priority to them. Complaint Cells were set up across the region for addressal of consumers' grievances, he added. He further clarified that a committee has been constituted to investigate the late meter reading news. Strict disciplinary action would be taken if any official found involved in it, he said.

The IESCO Chief urged the consumers that they could also lodge their complaints on his office no 051-9252902 and they could also send it whatsapp number 03058880815.