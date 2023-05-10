UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Detects 2,725 Suspected Meters In April: Dr Amjad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) formation teams have identified 2,725 suspected meters involved in power pilferage during the operation in April

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) formation teams have identified 2,725 suspected meters involved in power pilferage during the operation in April.

Based on faulty meters and electricity theft, the consumers have been charged some 1.19 million units besides imposing a fine of over Rs 32.57 million on them, said IESCO Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad.

He said applications were also submitted to relevant police stations for further legal action.

In compliance with the directives of the government and the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), IESCO is providing awareness to consumers about electricity conservation and its benefits.

At the same time, a series of actions against electricity thieves who cause irreparable damage to the country, general Public and institutions are also being carried out in a full-fledged manner.

Consumers can report electricity theft on complaint numbers of the relevant SDO offices, IESCO Helpline number 118, or on the CEO complaint and monitoring cell IESCO Islamabad at 051-9252933-34 and fulfil their national responsibility.

