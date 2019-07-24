UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Detects Over 12,000 Suspected Connections So Far

Muhammad Irfan Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has detected around 12,000 suspected connections during the ongoing drive against power pilferage so far across the five circles of the company.

Sources told APP here, that some 100,305 meters were found slow during the routine checking. Similarly, 146 meters were found with holes through which electricity was being pilferage.

They said 1485 accused were getting direct power supply from meters while 377 meters were found tampered during inspection.

They said over 21.4 million units were charged on account of slow and power pilferage besides imposing Rs.384.6 million fine on them.

Meanwhile, the IESCO Chief Shahid Iqbal said that the anti-power drive would continue till complete elimination of power theft. He said that power pilferers were the enemy of country and the nation and action was being taken against all power thievers without any discrimination.

More Stories From Pakistan

