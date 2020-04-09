UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Detects 105 Power Pilferage Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:35 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has detected 105 cases of slow meters and direct supply in one day in all five region of the company

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has detected 105 cases of slow meters and direct supply in one day in all five region of the company.

The spokesman told that five cases were detected in Islamabad, 40 in Attock, 30 in Rawalpindi, 12 in Jehlum and 18 in Chakwal circles.

On account of slow meters and power theft 70,886 units were charged to the power pilferers besides imposing fine of over Rs 1.36 on them.

Meanwhile, IESCO Chief Shahid Iqbal Ch has appreciated the efforts of fieldformations and advised them to use mask and gloves during working and alsodirected to boost up the power theft campaign.

