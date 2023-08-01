Open Menu

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Extends Bills' Payment Date For Batch 6-7 Consumers

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 11:04 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has extended the date of payment of bills of Batch No 6 and 7 due to a 2-day holiday notification for July 31 and August 1 by the local administration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has extended the date of payment of bills of Batch No 6 and 7 due to a 2-day holiday notification for July 31 and August 1 by the local administration.

Due to the closure of banks on the said dates, the consumers of Batch 6 and 7 faced difficulties in paying their electricity bills, said the IESCO spokesperson.

He said in view of the inconvenience faced by the consumers, IESCO management extended the due date of bills of Batch No. 6 and 7 consumers of Islamabad Circle from 31st July 2023 to 4th August 2023. Consumers could deposit their bill till the extended date without any additional charges, he said.

In this regard, instruction has been passed to all banks, post offices and IESCO field offices under the jurisdiction of Islamabad territory.

