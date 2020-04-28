Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) gives over 7400 new connections in March

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has given over 7400 new electricity connections of various categories in its all five circles region during March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has given over 7400 new electricity connections of various categories in its all five circles region during March.

Sharing the details of the new connections, the IESCO spokesman told that out of total 6608 connections were given to domestic consumers, 751 commercial, 26 industrial, 9 tube wells and other 8 miscellaneous during the said period.

He said that these connections were given in five circles including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal.

Similarly, he said that the IESCO teams detected 1870 suspected connections of power pilferage in its five circles.

Over 1.76 million units were charged to them besides imposing fine of Rs 33.1 million, he added.

Meanwhile, on the directives of power division, the IESCO has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and uninterrupted power supply during the holy month of Ramazan.

Under the plan, over 109 complaints offices and customers services centres would remain opened in shifts for 24 hours for addressal of consumers' complaints, IESCO spokesman said.

Control Centre has also been set up at the headquarters from which IESCO Chief Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary would directly monitor all fields offices, he added.

He said all circles incharges were directed to remain present at their respective offices during Sehar and Iftar timings.

All SDOs and Exens were also asked to ensure their presence in their offices, he said. The spokesman said in case of rains or any other untoward situation, the SDOs would remain present at the grid stations so power could be restored timely. All field officers would also be in close contact with the districts administration to handle any untoward situation. Fully equipped staff with vehicle would be present at all sub-division level for prompt addressal of complaints, he said. Additional transformers, cables, meters and poles have already provided to all field offices for timely action. He said the consumers could lodge their complaints at IESCO help line 118, telephone numbers given on their bills or customer care centres or head office numbers 0519252933-36.

