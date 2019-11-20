Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) grants 845 net metering connections to consumers

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has granted 845 net-metering connections of different tariffs to the consumers so far after approving by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has granted 845 net-metering connections of different tariffs to the consumers so far after approving by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

The IESCO spokesman told that the company had received applications for net-metering from its five circles and 845 connections had been provided to the consumers.

Net metering connections were issued for government departments, industrial, commercial and domestic consumers and the system was also installed at the Parliament House, he said.

He said on the directives of IESCO chief executive officer conducive atmosphere was being provided for the aspirant consumers of net metering in whole IESCO region. Proper guidance was also being provided to the consumers in this regard, he added.

He said IESCO had also issued directives to all fields offices for creating awareness about benefits of net metering among the consumers.

He said net-metering was a revolutionary step of the government and the Federal minister for Power Division was also actively pursuing the policy to promote it in all power distribution companies (DISCOs).

As many as IESCO teams apprehended over 19,000 cases of power theft across the five circles so far and over 30 million units were charged to them besides imposing Rs600 million fine.

Meanwhile, IESCO Chief Chauhdary Shahid Iqbal said some 3,671 dangerous points of IESCO transmission lines had been secured adding that complaint and customers centers were working round the clock for reddressal of consumer complaints.

