Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for January 6 (Friday) for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to the IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

at Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Park View, Pindi Bord, Fuji Foundation Hospital, Morgah Feeders, and GSO Circle. Whereas, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Commercial Centre, Farooq Azam, 4th Road, E Block, Shaheed M Din, Abu Bakar, Abdul Rehman, Sixth Road, T&T, Asgarmal, B Block, New Milpur, Shukrila, Jami Masjid Road, C Block, Effendi Colony, Syedpur Road, Faizabad, Sadiqabad, Noor Muhammad Road, Dhok Khaba, Malikabad, Cricket Stadium, Shamsabad, National Market, Ghousia Colony, PTCL, Haidari Chowk, Tariq Shaheed, Urology Center Feeders and surrounding areas.