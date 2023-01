Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday notified a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday notified a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle Dhok Hakmdad, Airport, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Tamasamaabad Feeders, GSO Circle, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM Shakarparian, PTV, Poly Clinic, G-6/3, State Bank, Islamabad Club.1, Kohsar Market, NPCC, Melody, Sports Complex, Convention Centre, CDA Pump, Scheme III, Dhok Hakmdad, Chaklala Garrison, VVIP, Murree Brewery, SPD.1, Grace Line, Bustan Khan, State Bank, Airport, JSHQ, Rahmatabad-1 Feeders, POF North Transmission Line, From 11:00 AM to 01:00 AM, Jail Park, PAF, MES feeders and surrounding areas.