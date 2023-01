Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Melody, Shaheed Millat, Pandorian, Athal, PHA Flat, UC Road, F-10/2, G-9/2, H-8/ 2, I-10/1, G-13/2-1, Railway Road, Shahpur, Pindi Point, Kohala, Pearl Continental, Kotli Sattian, Balawara, Treat, Suhadran Road Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, T&T, C-Block, Khurram Colony, APHS, Muslim Town, Zafarul Haq, Dhok Khaba, Fawara Chowk, Iqbal Road, Ahsanabad, Sardar Bagh, Azizabad, Officer Colony, G-15, G-15/1, G-15/ 4, Bhadana, Lakho Road, NRC, BB Shaheed Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bank Road 2-, Bustan Khan Road, PWD.II, Model Town, Topi Pump, Lala Zar, Adiala, Murt, UC Lakhan Chowk Pandori, Hanif Shaheed, Ghazan Khan, Sehala College, Nar, Dobiran, Panjar, Hamid Jhangi, Jhta Hatial, Bengali, Syed Kasran, Gagan Feeders, Attock Circle, Jalala, Sher Shah Suri, Margalla, Ghazi Kohli, Museum, Nisar.

Shaheed, Paswal, Kohistan Enclave, Mix Industrial, Kashif Gul Shaheed, Model Town, Brahma, Shadi Khan, Sirka, Air University, Gondal, Tin Mela, Darya Sharif, Bara Zee, Malhwali, Kasran, Sajjad Shaheed, Fateh Jang City. 2, Pari, Dharnal, Gagan Feeders, Chakwal Circle, from 10:00 am to 03:00 pm, Kariala, Line Park, Megan, Kher. Pur, Islamia Chowk, Daulatala, Dhadial Express, Mulhal Mughlan, Sarkal, Bisharat, Duffer, Toba, PD Khan, Abdullahpur, Kursal, Dharnal, Sukhu, Dharabi, Jatla, Pera Fatial, Tau Muharram Khan Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Abbas Pura, Zubair Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Bolani, Fatehpur, F-6 Machine Mohalla, F-9 Chak Daulat, M Riaz Shaheed, Deena. Thakra, Kangar Thatti, Ajmal Shaheed Feeders, GSO Circle, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, GOI, Sarsaw, Sarda, DHQ, Hajiabad, Kachhari Road, Tatta Pani Feeder, from 07:30 AM to 04:30 PM, USA-I & II feeders and surrounding areas.