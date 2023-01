Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, ISLAMABAD CIRCLE, G-6, Super Market, Pandorian, Tamir, Lahtrar Road, UC Road, Margala Tower, G-10 Markaz, I-11/3, Golra-II, Northern Strip, Rahara, CM Pak Zong, Bahria Enclave, Isolation Hospital, Kaldana, Barin, TDCP, PAF, Treat, AQ Khan, NIH, Mahfuz Shaheed, Club.1 Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Commercial Centre, Fourth Road, B Block, A Block, Kari Road, Tariq Shaheed, KRL, Liaquat Bagh, Tamasamaabad, Gulshanabad, Jami Masjid, Gwalmandi, Sir Syed Street, Abu Bakr, Azizabad, Officer Colony, Lakho Road, Shams Colony, MFM, Rata, Westridge, NRC Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bank Road.I, Jahangir Road, Bustan Khan Road, FECHS, Morgah, Scheme.III, Lalkarti, Khasala, Priyal, Shah Jeevan, Chongi No. 22, Sagari, Nad, Seep Abrar, Nara Matur, Mandra, HPT-3, Sikhu, Raman, Gagan, Mahuta, Parkview, Pindiborar, Morgah, Zaraj, Dhok Awan, IST, Mohra Nagyal, New Rawat Feeders, Attock Circle, Jalala.

, Sher Shah Suri, Ghazi Kohli, Wahadat Colony, Kala Khan, Wapda Town, MVHS D-17, New City Block.I, A, G&N, New City Arcade, Ahmed Nagar, Nad Topa, Shamsabad, Kachhari, Dhok Fateh, Dar es Salaam, Haji Shah, People Colony, Mari, Shakurdra, Mo Sa, Kharpa, Batiot, Mianwala, Bahtar, Pari, Kamrial, Khore, Galial, Fateh Jang, Laniwala Feeders, Chakwal Circle, From 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM, Kariala, Line Park, Mulat Chowk, Jamal Wala, Miani. , Main Bazar, Adi, Dhadyal City, Dhoda, Sarkal, Bisharat, Rawal, Lilla Town, Kachhari, Sagarpur, Kot Chaudharyan, Dharnal, Sukhu, Medina Town, Dhalar, Mugla, Multan Khurd, Taman Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-7 Kachhari, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Shukrila, Kohar, F-8 Civil Line, F-2 Chipbor, F-10 Kala Base, Boren, Industrial, Hamlet, Mangala Cantt, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Bhagwal, Chotala, Colonel Muhammad Akram, Scheme-1, Ghori Dhamek, Jund Mahlo, Mal Awan, Thakra, Kangar Thatti Feeders, GSO Circle, from 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Dhadyal City-1, Ratta, Khadmabad Feeders, from 12:00 Noon to 04:00 PM, Dhadial City-2, Sheikhan, Hattar Express Feeders and surrounding areas.