Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power shut down programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm in Islamabad Circle, including Abpara, Mahfuz Shaheed, Kohsar Market, Burma, Khanna East, Sohdran Road, Chara, F-8, G-9/4, H-8/2, Alcatl, I-10/2, G-11/4, Kalingar, Bhara Kahu, Bhara Kahu.II, Company Bagh, Gharidal, MCM, Kotli Sattian, Balawara, Treat, Anguri, Shahpur, Shahdara, Mengyal, Desto, T&T, Treat, Bhara Kahu.II, Golf City, Bhara Kahu, NIH, Athal, Bri Imam, Quaid-e-Azam University, Iqbal Street, NCP, and Mandala Feeders.

Power supply from various feeders and grid stations in Rawalpindi City Circle, including F-Block, Shamsabad, Muzmal Town, Sector 4, Farooq Azam, Tamsamaabad, Major Masood, Jami Masjid, Rajaabad, Mohammadi Chowk, Eidgah, Gwalmandi, Liaquat Bagh, Azizabad Askari XI, Charing Cross, Kamalabad, Azharabad, Zircon Heights, Noon, FOCHS, Mohanpura Feeders would also remain suspended on Thursday from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm.

Similarly, Kashmir Road, Dhok Farman Ali, Chaklala, car Chowk, Mohra Nagyal, Topi Pump, Lala Zar, Adiala, Gulistan Fatima, Shah Jeevan, Cantt, Japan Road, Sagari, Lahtrar.1, Doberan, New Chua, Fazl Ahmad, Ghazin Khan, Mandra. II, Bisali, Bengali, Nishan Haider, CB Khan. II, Defense Road, Askari. 14, Sector D, Humayun, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial. , Pind Jatla, Lab.II, Lab.I, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, and Jarrar Comp Feeders in Rawalpindi Cantt Circle would not be able to supply power on Thursday from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm.

In the Attock Circle, Nawazsh Shaheed Ghori, Harwah, Salar Gah, Bohi Ghar, Nisar Shaheed, Museum, Shahullah Dutta, Sarai Kharboza, PMC, Islampura, Hussainabad, Darya Sharif, Wesa, Hattian, Fowara Chowk, Bara Zee, Kachhari, Muslim Town, Mianwala, Murt, Chhab, Kamrial, Ahmedal, Fateh Jang, and Laniwala Feeders would remain close for power supply on Thursday from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm.

On the same day from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm F-7 Kachhari, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Shukrila, Kohar, F-6 Machine Mahalla, F-2 Chip board, F-10 Kala Base, Burin, Industrial, City Housing, Jakhar, Pakhwal, COD Kala, Dinah 3 Rohtas, Riyaz Shaheed, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Domeli, Chotala, Col Muhammad Akram, Matwa, City Sohaw, Mill Awan, Thakra, and Islampura Feeders in Jhelum Circle would not be able to supply power to consumers due to necessary maintenance work.

Likewise, the power supply of GSO Circle and some feeders in Chakwal Circle, including Bahrpur, Line Park, Megan, Miani, Islamia Chowk, Adi, Latifal, Dhoda, Sarkal, Katas, Rawal, Ahmedabad, PD Khan, Jalalpur, Pipli, Dhadanka, Murt, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Thai, and Dharmand would remain suspended on Thursday from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm.

Additionally, CMH Jhelum, Jakhar, Sanaullah Shaheed, Chip Borar, Kala Base, Chak Daulat, Industrial, Pakhwal, Boren, COD Kala Feeders and surrounding areas would face a power outage due on Thursday from 09:00 am to 01:00 pm due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.