Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, ISLAMABAD CIRCLE, Islamabad Club-1, Filtration Plang, G-6/3, Zia Masjid, Service Road, Kripa, Tramari,New F-9 Park, G-10/3, GOR, I-8/1, Flour Mill-II, Industrial-II, I-9/4, Old Exchange, G-13/2-1,Pir Mehar Ali Shah, Shahpur, PHED, Dhala, Kotli Sattian, Balawara, Buri Imam, Suhadran Road, Tufail Shaheed, Karpa Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bank Road-II, Adam Gee Road, Jail Park, Swan Garden-1, Model Town, Murree Brewery, Humayun, Defense Road, Moorat, Gulshan Saeed, Cantt, Rawat, Kahota City-II, Doberan, Fazal Ahmed, New Chowah, Nara Mator, Mandra, Industrial, Behar Kalial, Nishan Haider, Bhal, Kalial Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Hadari Chowk. , C-Block, Khuram Colony, Gangal, Muslim Town, Dhok Hekmad, City, Major Masood, Sarafa Bazar, Bani, Mangatal, Khayaban Sir Syed, Jinnah Road, Tench Bhata, Miltabad, Kamalabad, Nest Road, Saham, Range Road , Mohanpura, Westridge, Rajahabad, Golla, Shams Colony, Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital, Zircon Heights, Modern Flour Mill, Dhok Chowdhury, NRC, Charing Cross, Jhangi Feeders, Attock Circle, Margalla, Mushtaq Hussain, Museum, Nisar.

Shaheed, Sarai Kharboza, Pind Pran, Model Town, Kashif Gul Shaheed, Mix Industrial, Shafi Chauhan, Brahma, Baba Rakhi, Hameed, Wesa, Hattian, Tin Mela, Nar Topa, Dhok Fateh, Soni, Mianwala, Jhang, Bahtar, Nara, Mahfuz Shaheed, Khore, Fateh Jang, Laniwala Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F- 7Kachhari, F-13 Garmala, Mandi Bhalwal, Sarai Alamgir, Akram Shaheed, Abbaspura, F-2 Chip Board, F-10 Kala Base, Boren, Industrial, City Housing, Dinah-3 Rohtas, Chamala, Gadari, Hasnot, Nathwala, Sanghui. , Safdar Shaheed, Colonel Muhammad Akram, Ward No. 8, New Khanqah, Baba Shaheed, Shah Safir, Islampura Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bhoan, Line Park, Megan, Manara, Islamia Chowk, Daulatala, Dera Muslim, Dhadial Express, Khan Pur, Chakral, Dandoot, Rawal, Ahmedabad, Kachhari, Jalalpur, Kot Chaudharyan, DS Bilawal, Dhok Ghazan, Malkwal, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Thai, Badhyal, Patwali Feeders, GSO Circle, From 09:00 am 04:00 pm, 132KV PAEC Essembly Grid Station, From 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Raman, Bengali, Adi, Nishan Haider, Sukhu Feeders, From 12:00 Noon to 04:00 PM, Daulatala, CB Khan, Karnab Kaswal, Dera Muslim , Bahr Kalyal feeders and surrounding areas.