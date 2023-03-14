UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Issues Power Suspension Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 11:42 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Rawalpindi City Circle, Wasa, E-Block, Ghosia Colony, Hyderi Chowk, A-Block, New Milpur, Faizabad, Eme Complex, F-17/1 & 2, Nogzi, Westridge, Rajahabad, Golla, P&T Wini, Jhangi, Azharabad, Shams Colony, Quaid-e-Azam International, Zircon Heights, MFM, Dhok Chaudharyan, NRC, Charing Cross Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Chahan, Chontra, Rajar, Chakri, SPD, SPF, Parkview, Morgah, RBISE Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Sagarpur, Abdullahpur, CWO, Jalalpur Sharif, Miani, Bisharat Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Sarai Alamgir, Shakrela, Fatehpur, Mandi Bhalwal, Military College, Domeli, Shah Safar Feeders, Attock Circle, Shakradra, Bohi Ghar, Salar Gah, Haru, Ghori Feeders and surrounding areas.

