UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Issues Power Suspension Notice

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension notice

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, CM Pak Zong, Rehara, Tarmari, Chatta Bakhtwar, Lehtrar Road, ISI,Kuri (Old Bahera) Feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Road Circle Zong Inter Services Intelligenc From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Bolsonaro Awaited by Dozens of Supporters at Brazi ..

Bolsonaro Awaited by Dozens of Supporters at Brazilian Airport

5 minutes ago
 2.1b people lack access to safe drinking water glo ..

2.1b people lack access to safe drinking water globally: Chairman PCRWR

5 minutes ago
 Covid vax boosts immunity even in blood cancer pat ..

Covid vax boosts immunity even in blood cancer patients: Study

5 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) says GB Police can' ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) says GB Police can't provide VIP security outside ..

5 minutes ago
 Step afoot to provide facilities to people during ..

Step afoot to provide facilities to people during Ramazan: Baloch

5 minutes ago
 US Denies Privileges to Individual, Companies in I ..

US Denies Privileges to Individual, Companies in Iran Export Case - Commerce Dep ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.