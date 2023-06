Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 14:00 PM Islamabad Circle, Wahidabad, Tramri, Anguri, NCP, Mangyal, Shahdara, Shahwapur, Iqbal Street, Peer Suhawah, Quaid-e-Azam University, Punjab House, Bri Imam, Mandala , Athal, NIH Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Park View, Pindi Borar, Morgah, Kahota City-II, Hanif Shaheed, Shahpur, Dhok Noor Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Bagh Sardaran, Social Security, Industrial, Peer Wadhai, Rajaabad, Nust Road, Mohanpura, Gulshanabad, Ratta, LOCO, Railway Colony Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Morart, Medina Town, Talagang City, Main Bazar, Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 13:00 PM.

Attock Circle, Pind Pran, Valley, Gulshan Sehat, Sangjani, Shahallah Ditta, AWT- 4, MVCHS, MPCHSB-17, Paswal, Sarai Kharboza, Taxila-I & II, Sher Shah Suri, Mianwala feeders and surrounding areas.