Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Bab-ul- Islam, Sohdaran Road, Iqbal Town, SR Road East, PHA Flats, Kror, Abbasi Market, G-9/1, Sewage T/Plant, I-11/1, PHA-II, NPF, Rahara, CM Pak Zong, Kurry, Isolation Hospital, PHA-I, Company Bagh, Gharial, MCM, Upper Topa, Patriata, Angori, Golf City Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Commercial Center, 4th Road, E-Block, New Malpur, Shamsabad, Khanna Road, Muslim Town, Gulzar Quaid, Tamasmaabad, Major Masood, Jamia Masjid, Rajaabad, Ahsanabad, Gawalmandi, Liaquat Bagh, People Colony, Zeeshan Colony, Captain Aamir Shaheed, Bhadana, Saham, Range Road, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, Azharabad, Zircon Heights Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Haider Road, Tipu Road, Mecca Chowk, CBR-II, RCCI Express, Gulistan Colony, Liar Colony, Askari-14, Gulshanabad, Gulshan Saeed, Cantt, Chountra, Old Rawat, Kahuta City-I, KRL Colony, THQ, Kallar Syedan, Chowk Pindori, Ghazan Khan, Bisali, Jhatta Hathial, Industrial, New Kaliam, Sukho, Kaliam, Nishan Haider, Bhal, Gumti, Old Kaliam, Jarrar Camp, Khasala Feeders, Attock Circle, Margalla, Ghazi Kohli, Kala Khan, Faisal Hill-I&II, Valley, Kohistan Enclave, Punjab Small Industry, Purmiana, Garhi Afghana, Brahma, Karnal Sher Khan, Hazro, Gondal, Barazee, Bagh Nilab, Waisa, Akhori, Kharpa, Hafizabad, Moorat, Jund-I & II, Dharnal, Khanda, Maqsood Shaheed, Mahera Sharif Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-5 Jeddah, New Cantt Jhelum, CMH Jhelum, Seela, Langarpur, Bolani, Kariala, Kohar, Kharka, Fatehpur, F-6 Machine Mahalla, City Housing, F-9 Chak Daulat, Mangala Cantt, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Hasnot, Chotala, Colonel Muhammad Akram, Hayat Sir Road, Ghori Dhamik, Chhapar Sharif, Kantriyala, Kangar Thati Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bahrpur, Ara Bazar, Jamalwal, Khairpur, Sarpak, Jund Awan, Latifal, Sehigla.

Abad, Bhikri, Basharat, Rawal, Dalwal, Ahmedabad, KS Maniz, Jalalpur, Bilksar, Dhala, DS Bilawal, Dhok Ghazan, Dharabi, Kaloo, Dhalar, Jatla, Mugla, Pera Fatial, Tau Muharram Khan, Bhadyal, Patwali Feeders, GSO Circle, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, 6th Road, T&T, Asghar Mall, B Block, Milpur, Shakriyal, J.M Road, Murt, Ranyal, Golestan Fatima, Kohala, F.J.W.U, Hayal, Gurja.I, Qureshi Abad, Ghori Dhamek, Main Bazaar, Nai Khanqah feeders and surrounding areas.