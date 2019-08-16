Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues two-day power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued two-day power suspension programme for Sunday and Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspend for the period on August 18 from, 08:00am to 14:00pm, Cap: Ehsan Waseem feederOn August 19, from 08:00am to 13:00pm, Azizabad, Radio Pakistan, Allama Iqbal Colony, People Colony, Amir Shaheed, Kamalabad, Lalkhurti, GHQ, Cantt, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Jhawar feeders, 09:00am to 14:00pm, Eid Gah feeder, 10:00am to 16:00pm, B/Kahu, T&T 17 Mile, NIH, Tret Murree, Bahria Golf City, Shahdra, Shahpur feeders and surrounding areas.