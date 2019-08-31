UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Issues Power Suspension Programme

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 05:07 PM

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 12:00pm, Nisar Shaheed, Margalla feeders, and surrounding areas.

