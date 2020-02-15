UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Issues Power Suspension Programme

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 05:03 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 03:00pm, Mogla, Bilalabad feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Mandra feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Sowan Garden-1&2 feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Consumer Grid feeders, 01:00pm to 05:00pm, Consumer Grid feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Sunday From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Sindh Assembly MPA Shahnaz Ansari has been killed

1 minute ago

Two-day free eye camp held in Nawabshah

29 seconds ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Confident ..

30 seconds ago

Turkish Delegation to Visit Moscow on Monday for I ..

32 seconds ago

Five-day anti polio drive from Feb 17 in Khanewal

33 seconds ago

One window cell upgraded to facilitate citizens: D ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.