Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 03:00pm, Mogla, Bilalabad feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Mandra feeders, 09:00am to 04:00pm, Sowan Garden-1&2 feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Consumer Grid feeders, 01:00pm to 05:00pm, Consumer Grid feeders and surrounding areas.