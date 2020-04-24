Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) makes arrangements for smooth power supply in Ramazan

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and uninterrupted power supply in its five circles during the holy month of Ramaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and uninterrupted power supply in its five circles during the holy month of Ramazan.

Under the plan, over 109 complaints offices and customers services centres would remain opened in shifts for 24 hours for addressal of consumers' complaints, IESCO spokesman told on Friday.

Control Centre has also been set up at the headquarters from which IESCO Chief Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary would directly monitor all field offices, he added.

He said all circles incharges were directed to remain present at their respective offices during Sehar and Iftar timings. All SDOs and Exens were also asked to ensure their presence in their offices, he said.

The spokesman said in case of rains or any other untoward situation, the SDOs would remain present at the grid stations so that power could be restored timely.

All field officers would also be in close contact with the districts administration to handle any untoward situation.

Fully equipped staff with vehicles would be presented at all sub-division levels for prompt addressal of complaints, he said.

Additional transformers, cables, meters and poles have already provided to all field offices for timely action.

He said the consumers could lodge their complaints at IESCO help line 118, telephone numbers given on their bills or customer care centres or head office numbers 0519252933-36.

Meanwhile, Power Division has already directed Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) for ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to all consumers during Sehri, Iftar and Taraweeh.

