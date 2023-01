Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle CDA Flats, Shaheed Millat, Pandorian, Athal, Ghori Garden, UC Road, F-10, G-10 Center, I-8/3, I-10 /4, G-13/2, E-11/2, NIH, AQ Khan, Kaldana, Beirut, Nimbal, Patriata, Upper Topa, Bri Imam, Sohdran Road Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle City, F-Block, Abdul Rehman, Shaheed Mohammad Deen, Khanna II, Muslim Town, AFOHS, Tamasamabad, Liaquat Bagh, Gulshanabad, Sarafa Bazar, Jinnah Road, Iqbal Road, Quaidabad, Abubakar, Kayani Road, Captain Aamir, EME Complex, P&T Wini, Zeeshan Colony, MH-1&2, NLC, I-16/1, Ratta Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Hyder Road, Cantt, Dhok Farman Ali, Jail Park, Swan Garden. II, Park View, Topi Pump, Lal Karti, 502 Workshop, Dhamial, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, RA Bazar, New GHQ, CMH.I, Army Flats, New Rawat, Kahota City, Khawaja, Ghazan Khan, Mandara, LTC, Hameed Jhangi, Mandara. II, Jhta Hatial, Karnab Kaswal, Raman, Mahota Feeders, Attock Circle, Nawababad, Salar Gah, Bohi Ghar, Dhrek, Sarai Kharboza, Shahullah Dutta, Small Industrial Estate, Lal Zar, Khanabad, Lal Rukh, Hussain Abad, Maskinabad, Shadi Khan, Sarka Kaptan Ishtiaq, Mansar, People Colony, Hameed, Neeka Kalan, Nathial, Jhang, Dhaknir, Dharnal, Ahmedal, Fateh Jang, Laniwala, Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Baharpur, Mulat Chowk, Mureed, Khairpur, Main Bazaar, Dhera Muslim, Dhadyal Rural, Khanpur, Bhikri, Dalwal, Jalap River, Lilla Town, KS Maniz, Jalalpur, Dhala, Neela, Dharanka, Main Bazaar, Dhlar, Mugla, Durot, Mayal, Vanhar Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-5 Jeddah, F-13 Garmala, Langarpur, Kariala, Shamsabad, Chhapran, Akram Shaheed, Jakar, City Housing, Deena Rohtas.

3, Chamala, Madukalis, Hasnot, Khalikolian, Deena. 4 City, Sandal, Suhawah Kachhari. , Mill Awan, Dora Badhal, Smooth Feeders, GSO Circle, From 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Commercial Centre, Farooq Azam, 4th Road, E Block, Shaheed M Din, Abu Bakr, Abdul Rahman, 6th Road, T&T, Asgarmal, B Block, New Milpur, Shukrila, Jama Masjid Road, C Block, Effendi Colony, Syedpur Road, Faizabad, Sadiqabad, Noor Muhammad Road, Dhok Khaba, Malikabad, Cricket Stadium, Shamsabad, National M. Arket, Ghousia Colony, PTCL, Haidari Chowk, Tariq Shaheed, Urology Center feeders, From 08:00AM to 05:00PM, P&T feeder and surrounding areas.