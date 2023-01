Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies 2-day power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-days power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Filtration Plant, Iqbal Town, Karpa, G-T Center, Park Enclave, Service Road East, New F Nine Park, G Nine Express, FHS, Police Line, G- 13/2-1, Peer Mehr Ali Shah, Shahpur, Pindi Point, Kohala, Pearl Cantonment, Kotli Sattian, Balawara, Shahdara, Anguri, Shahpur, Mangat, Desto, T&T, Treat, Bhara Kahu II, Golf City, NCP, Mengyal, Iqbal Street, Peer Suhawah, Quaid-e-Azam University, Punjab House, Bri Imam, Mandala, Athal Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle 6th Road, T&T, PTCL, New Milpur, B Block, Shukrial, Sector 4, APHS, Muslim Town, Zafarul Haq, Mall Road II, Major Masood, Jami Masjid, Gwalmandi, Dhok Hasu, Mohammadi Chowk, Asgarmal, Tench Bhatta, Qasim Market, MH 3, Kayani Road, MH 12 , Zeeshan Colony, NLC, Kamalabad, Bajanyal, Pindhoon, Mohanpura, Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Mall Road, Sir Syed Road, Makkah Chowk, River Garden, Hamak, National Park, Humayun, State Bank, Shah Pur, Adiala, Runyal, Garja.1, Army Flats, New GHQ, Rawat, Kahota City. 2, Color City, Kambili Sadiq, Dubiran, Fazal Ahmad, New Chawah, Nara Matur, Mandara, Kalyam, Bahr Kalial, Nishan. Haider, well , Shahigan, Adiala Jail, Shahpur, Khasala, Reliance Weaving Mill, Jarrar Camp, Jhata Hatial Feeders, Attock Circle, Taxila, Margalla, Mushtaq Hussain, Balut, Binbola, Pind Padian, Sangjani, PMC, Hasan Abdal, Nar Topa, Shamsabad, Attock Cantt., Hattian, Tin Mela, Shah Hyder, Darya Sharif, Pindi Ghep, Mianwala, Bahtar, Jund.

1 & 2, Mahfouz Shaheed, Galial, Khore, Gul Muhammad, Khanda Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Tharpal, Ara Bazar. , Megan, Sarpak, Adi, Dhadial Express, Durgi Rajan, Sarkal, Dandut, Rawal, Ahmedabad, Kachhari, Sagarpur, Kursal, Lawah, Malkwal, Jatla, Pera Fatial, Tau Muharram Khan, Khohian, Kaler Kahar Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Ajmal Shaheed, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, F-3 Gul Afshan, Mandi Bhalwal, Fatehpur, F-6 Machine Mohalla, F-8 Civil Line, Akram Shaheed, F-2 Chip Borar, F-10 Kala Base, Burian, Industrial , Major Riaz Shaheed, Gadari, Chautala, Phadial, Colonel Muhammad Akram, Ward No. 8, New Khanqah, Mil Awan, Baba Shaheed, Chhapar Sharif, Shah Safir, Islampura Feeders, GSO Circle, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM ,Aziz Chowk, H8, Terlai, F-7, ADBP, Wapda Colony, Abpara, CDA, Ara Bazar, AWT, Mall Road, AFIC, Tench Bhatta, MH-3, Qasim Market, CMH-1&2 , Sprint Mall, Nad, Hajiabad Feeders, from 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM, GHQ, Kayani Road, Army Flats, MH-1 & 2, Zeeshan Colony, Hyder Road, NLC, Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 05:00 PM Shams Colony, Azharabad, CWO, Golra , Charing Cross, Westridge, Jhangi, Peshawar Road, P&T, EME, Quaid-e-Azam, Shams, Rajahabad, Modern Flour Mill, Multabad, Chakra, New Race Course, Dhok Chaudharyan, KTM, Range Road, Zircon. Heights FeedersOn Sunday from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle Dhok Hamkdad, Airport, Gulzar Quaid, Tamasamaabad Feeders, GSO Circle, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM Shakarparian, PTV, Poly Clinic, G-6/3, State Bank, Islamabad Club.1, Kohsar Market, NPCC, Melody, Sports Complex, Convention Centre, CDA Pump, Scheme III, Dhok Hakmdad, Chaklala Garrison, VVIP, Murree Brewery. , SPD.1, Grace Line, Bustan Khan, State Bank, Airport, JSHQ, Rahmatabad-1 Feeders, POF North Transmission Line, from 11:00 AM to 01:00 AM, Jail Park, PAF, MES feeders and surrounding areas.