Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Orchard Scheme, CDA Pump, Melody, Diplomatic Enclosure, Pandorian, Charah, Marvi, G-8, Chhata Bakhtawar, Khanna Dak, Ayub Market, G- 10/4, International School, I-11/3, G-11/1, Kalingar, Bhara Kahu, Kaldana, Barin, Patriata, Upper Topa, Peer Sohawah Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, A-Block, Asghar Mall, Raja Sultan, Sixth Road, T&T, PTCL, National Market, Curry Road, Gulzar Quaid, Service Road, Tamasamaabad, Committee Chowk, Gulshanabad, Muslimabad, Mangatal, Sardar Bagh, Tench Bhatta, Askari XI, Officer Colony, Shams Colony, MFM, Pindhoon, Rata Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kashmir Road, Tipu Road, PAF, PWD. 1, Model Town, Gulistan Colony, Askari. 14, Defense Road, Murt, Ranyal, Gulestan Fatima, Kohala, Hayal, Garja.1, Qureshiabad, UC Lakhan, Chowk Pindori, Lahtrar.1, Kallar Syedan, New Chawah, Fazl Ahmed, Panjar, Mandra.II, Pind Jatla, Bahr Kalial, Raman, CB.

Khan II, Shahigan, Adiala Jail, Shahpur, Khasala Feeders, Attock Circle, Jalala, Sher Shah Suri, Ghazi Kohli, Bhalot, Bin Bola, Veli, Shahia, Munirabad, AWC Housing, Rashid Minhas, Hussainabad, Maskinabad, Shadi Khan, Sarka, Captain Ishtiaq, Gondal, Shakardara , Hameed, Nika Kalan, Azim Shaheed, Murt, Nara, Mahfouz Shaheed, Khore, Gul Muhammad, Khanda Feeders, Chakwal Circle, From 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM, Bahrpur, Mult Chowk, Miani, Main Bazar, Jund Awan, Latifal, Malhal Mughlan, Chakral, Bisharat, Jalap River, Lilla Town, KS Maniz, Jalalpur, Hasal, Lawah, Medina Town, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Thai, Durat, Mel, Vanhar Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Abbaspura, Zubair Shaheed. , F-3 Gul Afshan, Bolani, Puran, F-6 Mashin Mohalla, F-9 Chak Daulat, M Riaz Shaheed, Dinah. 1 Bakrala, Domeli, New Sanghui, Mumtaz Shaheed, Mankiala, Kot Dhamek, Chhapar Sharif, Baba Shaheed, Galiana, Kangar. Thatti, Ajmal Shaheed Feeders, GSO Circle, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Railway Road, D-12 Markaz, D-12/4, D-12/3, MPCHS, NPF, Kalingar, Murt, Ranyal, Gulistan Fatima , Kohala, Hayal, Garja-1, Qureshiabad, Mirpur-2, Mangala Colony, Bong No-2, Mirpur-3 & 4 Feeders, From 12:00 Noon to 03:00 PM, Mirpur-1, MDRP, Hamlet, Bong-1, Powerhouse feeders and surrounding areas.