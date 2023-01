Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, G-6, Burma, Tamer, T&T, Tramri, Service Road East, F-8, GOR, I-10/3, Bella Road, D-12/2, NIH, Kaldana, Beirut, Nimble, Patriata, Upper Topa, Bri Imam Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Sixth Road, Sadiqabad, A-Block, Effendi Colony, National Market, Curry Road, Al Noor Colony, Tariq, Shaheed. Zafarul Haq, Arya Mohalla, Fuwara Chowk, Rajahabad, Amin Town, Eid Gah, Kayani Road, Race Course, Radio Pak, Bijnyal, Noon, BB Shaheed Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Haider Road, Jahangir Road, Makkah Chowk, Car Chowk. , RCCI Express, Scheme 3, Major Riaz, Chontra, Dhamyal, Garja.1, Ara Bazar, Dhok Awan, Zaraj, IST, Kahota City. 1, Kambili Sadiq, Fazl Ahmed, New Chawah, Ghazan Khan, Hamid Jhangi, Kaliam, Sukhu, Syed Kasran, Mahota, Mohra Nagyal, New Rawat, Pind Jatla, Jarrar Camp, Jhata Hatial, Shahigan, Adiala Jail, Shahpur, Khasala Feeders, Attock Circle, Mushtaq Hussain, Wahadat Colony, Kala Khan, ECHS D-18, Gulshan Sahat, Small Industrial Estate, Lal Zar, Khanabad, Lal Rukh, Islampura, Bara Zee, Visa, Kachhari, Dhok Fateh, Dar es Salaam, Hattian, Tan Mela, Bagh Nelab, Shah Dher, Karpa, Batiot, Bahtar, Pari, Mahfooz Shaheed, Gilyal, Fateh Jang, Laniwala Feeders, from 10:00 AM till 03:00 p.

m. Chakwal Circle, Kriyala, Line Park, Mureed, Kaler Kahar, Islamia Chowk, Daulatala, Dhadial Express, Durgi Rajgan, Al Qadir Mill, Sarkal, Dandut, Dufar, Toba, PD Khan, Abdullahpur, Kot Chaudharyan, Kot Gula, Kot Shera, Akwal, Bilalabad, Dharmand, Malkwal Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Ajmal Shaheed, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, F-3 Gul Afshan, Mandi Bhalwal, Fatehpur, F-6 Machine Mahalla, F-8 Civil Line. Akram Shaheed, F-2 Chip Borr, F-10 Black Base, Burin, Industrial, M Riaz Shaheed, Gadari, Chotala, Padial, Colonel Muhammad Akram, Ward No. 8, Sohawa Kachhari, Chhapar Sharif, Baba Shaheed, Kantrala, Islampura. , Abbaspura Feeders, GSO Circle, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, ECHS D-18, S.D.W, Valley, A.W.T-4, Sangjani, MVHS-II D-17, Shahullah Dutta, Iqbal Street, Punjab House, Imran Khan, Peer Suhawah, Bahtar, Murt, Qutbal, Laniwala, Fateh Jang City.II, Gagan, Tanza Dam Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Pindi Point, Barin, Public Health, Gharial, PAF, Upper Topa, Lora, Patriata, Company Bagh, Cecil Roster, Lora 2, MCM, TDCP, Kohala, Sunny Bank, Kaldana, PC, Dhirkot, Chamankot, Ringla, Dana Express, Dhela, Sohawa Minhasa, Nimbal, Birut Kazmi, Dhirkot. II, d Yesto, PAECE, Shah Deir Feeder and surrounding areas.