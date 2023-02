Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Angori, Shahpur, Shahdara, Mangyal, Desto, T&T, Treat, Bhara Kahu 2, Gulf City, Bhara Kahu, NIH, Hathal, Bari Imam, Quaid-e-Azam University, Khayaban Iqbal, NCP, Mandla, Abbpara, Mahfooz Shaheed, Kohsar Market, Wahidabad, Service Road East, Chatta Bakhtawar, Karor, New Aziz Chowk, G-9 Express, MJ Steel, Fazal Rubber Mill, I-10 /2, G-13/2, D-12/4, Company Bagh, Gharial, MCM, Patriata, Upper Topa, Angori feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Parkview, Morgah, RBISE, Fuji Foundation Hospital, Hyder Road, Sir Syed Road, Bostan Khan Road, CBR-1, Park View, Scheme-3, Major Riaz, Khasala, Padyal, Shah Jeevan, Chowk Pandori, Hanif Shaheed, Khawaja, New Chua, Fazal Ahmed, Panjar, Mandra-2, New Kaliam, Sukho, Raman, Gagan feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Westridge, Raja abad, Golra, Shams Colony, Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital, Zarkun Heights, Modern Flour Mills, Dhok Choudhrian, NRC, Charing Cross, 6th Road, New Market, A Block, Asghar Mall, Khurram Colony, Khanna- 2, Service Road, Tamasababad, Iqbal Road-2, Major Masood, Jama Masjid, Gwalmandi, Pir Wadhai, Dhok Najo, Bagh Sardaran, Kayani Road, Peshawar Road, Millatabad, Radio Pak, F-17/1&2, I-14/3, Ratta feeders, Attock Circle, Sher Shah Suri, Ban Bola, Behlot, ShahAllah Ditta, New City Arcade, New City Block-A, I&G, Colonel Sher Khan, Patraghar, Darya Sharif, Sarka, Shadi Khan, Haji Shah, Attock Rural, Ghor Ghushti, Dar ul Salaam Colony, Pindi Gheb City, Batiot, Qutbal, Amanpur, Mahfuz Shaheed, Khore, Gagan, feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-5 Jeddah, Zubair Shaheed, F-3, Bolani, Puran, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, F-2 Chipboard, F-10 Kala Base, Borian, Industrial, City Housing, Dinah-3, Rohtas.

, Chamala, Domeli, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Gadari, Nathwala, Singhoi, Safdar Shaheed, Colonel Muhammad Akram, Gujar Khan, Jund Mahlo, Baba Shaheed, Thakra, Samote feeders, Chakwal Circle, Dandot, Tharpal, Arabazar, Murid, Khairpur, Sirpak, Jand Awan, Dhadyal City, Latifal, Khanpur, Segalabad, Bhekari, Pinanwal, Katas, Daryala Jalap, Lilla Town, KS Mines, Sagarpur, Karsal, Kot Gullah, Kot Shera, Murat, Dullar, Mogla, Dharmand feeders. GSO Circle, from 09:00 am to 01:00 pm, Segalabad, Dhedyal Rural, Dhedyal City, Jund Awan, Dhudyal Express, Khan pur feeders, from 11:00 am to 04:00 pm, Syed Kasran, Dhoda, CTM, Malhal Mughlan, Chakwal Steel, Dharogi Rajgan, Latifal Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Dhirkot, Rangla, Chamankot, Minhasa Suhawa, Nimbal, Dhana Express, Birut Feeders, Taman Grid Station and surrounding areas.