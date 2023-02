Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday notified a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Abpara, Shakraparian, Gulshan Jinnah, Koral, Sohdran Road, Navy, New Aziz Chowk, Fazal Ghimal, SES, I-10/2, G -13/1, D-12/2, Shahpur, Company Bagh, Gharidal, MCM, Kotli Satian Balawara, Mangyal, Anguri, NCP, Shahdara, Shahpur, Khayaban Iqbal, Peer Sohawa, Quaid-e-Azam University, Punjab House, Buri Imam, Mandala, Athal, I-8/4, I-8 Center Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kashmir Road, Adamji Road, Rahmatabad.II, CBR.I, Parkview, MSF, KH Road, Defense Road, Padyal, Shah Jeevan, RA Bazar, Chowk Pandori, DHA Valley, Radco, Kaler Syedan, Lahtrar. II, New Chowah, Fazal Ahmed, Nara Matore, Mandra, Industrial, Bahar Kalyal, Nishan Haider, CB Khan-2, Park View, Morgah, RBISE Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Commercial Center, New Mulpur, Shakrial, Gulzar Quaid, Muslim Town, Zafarul Haq, Iqbal Road. II, Sarafa Bazar, Jinnah Road, Rajahabad, Dhok Najo, Asghar Mall, Azizabad, Masryal Road, Madina Colony, Radio Pak, Nast Road, Noon, FOECH, Bibi Shaheed, Fazahia, 6th Road, T&T, PTCL Feeders, Attock Circle, Mushtaq Hussain, Behlot, Bin Bola, Valley, New City Arcade, New City A, I & G Block, Islampura, Burhan, Hameed, Wesa, Hattian, Bagh Nelab, Barazai, Akhori, Kharpa, Kasran, Sajjad Shaheed, Fateh Jang City.

2, Chhab, Ahmedal, Kamrial, Khanda, Bohi Ghar, Salar Gah, Haru, Ghori, Veli, Gulshan Sehat, Sangjani, Shahullah Dutta, Paswal. , Pind Pran, Sarai Kharboza, Kamra Rural, Mansar, Gondal, Haji Shah Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-5 Jeddah, Zebar Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Bolani, F-2 Chip Borr, F-10 Kala Base, Burin, Industrial, City Housing, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Domeli, Nathwala, Sanghui, Safdar Shaheed, Colonel Muhammad Akram, Matwa, Jermot, Mil Awan, Galiana, Kangar Thatti, Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Tharpal, Line Park, Kaler Kahar, Sir Pak, Adi, Dhadial. Express, Khanpur, Bhikri, Katas, Rawal, Ahmedabad, Kachhari, Jalalpur, Hasal, Medina Town, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Thai, Drot, Mail, Vanhar, CWO, Sagarpur, Abdullahpur Feeders, GSO Circle, from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm , Paswal, MPCHS (B-17), Wapad Town, Jandrot Dabsi, Morha, Kariala, Sanghui, Nathwala, Safdar Shaheed feeders and surrounding areas.