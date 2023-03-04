Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 am to 03:00 pm, GSO Circle, 132KV GSS Bestway Cement, Dandot Cement Factory, Pinanwal, Choa Syden Shah & N.P Sethi will be fed from Head Faqirian side with load management. However 132KV GSS Talagang, Neela (Bhagwal), D.G Cement Factory, Danda Shah Bilawal, Tamman & Pakistan Cement Factory will be affected, From 09:00 am to 04:00 pm, Foreign Office, NTC, ETBP, G-5, Pindoriyan, Mehfooz Shaheed, Scheem-2, Pak-China Center, Rest House, Hospitals, CDA, G-6, ISI Feeders and surrounding areas.