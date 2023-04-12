Close
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period From 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, CM Pak Zong, Rahara, Tramiree, Chhata Bakhtawar, Lahtrar Road, ISI, Kurry (Old Bahria) Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, F-17 /1, F-17/2, Nogzi, Dhok Chowdhury, Bajniyal Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Miani, Jamal Wall Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Domeli, Bhagwal, Gul Afshan Feeder, Attock Circle, Maskinabad, Ghorghashti, Kamra Rural, Mansar, Gondal, Haji Shah, Hameed, Feeders, From 06:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Cantt: Circle Rawalpindi, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Pind Jatla, Lab.

II, Lab.I, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Comp. Kahota City-II, Hanif Shaheed, Park View, RBISE, Jail Park-I, Car Chowk, Mehboob Shaheed Chowk and surrounding areas.

