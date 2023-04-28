UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Notifies 2-day Power Suspension Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to an IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 9:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Westridge, Rajahabad, Goltra, P&T Wani, Jhangi, Azharabad, Shams Colony, Quaid-e-Azam International, Zircon Heights, MFM, Dhok Chowdhury, NRC, Charing Cross, E ME Complex, Nogzi, Chahan, Chontra, Rajar, Chakri, SPD, SPF, Iqbal Town, Zia Masjid Feeders, On Sunday from 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM Media 1 & 2, Swan Garden 1-, NPF 2- Feeders and surrounding areas.

