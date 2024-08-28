Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power shutdown programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, D-12/1, D-12/2, Athal, Shahpur, Treat, T&T, Bhara Kahu-II, Bhara Kahu-I Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Noon, Shalimar City, Top City, Mumtaz City, F-17/I&II, Nogzi, Skaral, Gulzar Quaid, Khanna Road, Badhana, Khurram Colony, Saidpur Road, I-14/3 Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt. Circle, Rahmatabad-I, Mehboob Shaheed, Park View, Pindi board, Jail Park, car Chowk, Swan Garden-I Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Islampura, Kangar, Qazian, Abbaspura, Ajmal Shaheed Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Lilla, PD Khan, KS Maniz, Dhadanka feeders and surrounding areas.