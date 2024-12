Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM Islamabad Circle: Super Market, NIC, Simly Dam, Khadher Peer, Iqbal Town, Sitara Market, Service Road East, F-10/3, CWO, Alcatel, I-11/2, G-11/1, F-11/4, Rehara, CMPak Zong, Kuri, Isolation Hospital, PHA-I, Kaladana, Berote, Mangial, Pir Sohawa, Southern Road, Numbal Feeders. Rawalpindi City Circle: Katariyaan, Sadiqabad, Kari Road, Fazaiya, Tariq Shaheed, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Asghar Mall, Alamabad, Major Masood, Gulzar Shaheed, Committee Chowk, Dhoke Hukumabad, Sarafa Bazaar, Jinnah Road, People Colony, Misrial, Captain Amir Shaheed, Jhangi, Chakra, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Feeders. Rawalpindi Cantt Circle: Pakistan Railway, Dhoke Farman Ali, Jail Park, NPF-II, Model Town, MSF, Lawyer Colony, KH Road, Dhoke Noor, Hiyal, Shah Jeewan, RA Bazaar, Pariyal, Japan Road, Lehtrar-II, Dubairan, Panjar, Hamid Jhangi, Pind Jatala, Bhair Kalyal, Raman, Mahuta, Kallar City, Dobran Feeders. Attock Circle: Nawababad, Haro, Jalala, Bhoi Garh, Nisar Shaheed (D/C), Museum (D/S), Shah Allah Ditta Double Circuit, Sarai Kharbuza Double Circuit, Kohistan Enclave, Punjab Small Industry, Purmina, Garhi Afghana, Industrial, Kohsar Valley, Gulshan Sehat, Pind Pariyan Double Circuit, Hameed, Mansar, Kamra Rural, Miskeenabad, Mari, Dilawarabad, Dhoke Fateh, Muslim Town, Noorpur, Jhang, Bhindar, Dhurnal, Khor, Gagan, Valley, Sangjani, MPCHS B-17, Shah Allah Ditta, Paswal Feeders.

Jhelum Circle: F-7 (Kacheri), F-13 (Garmala), Shukrila, Puran, F-8 Civil Lines, City Housing, Boryan, M. Riaz Shaheed, Hamlet, Dina-1 (Bakrala), Hasnot, Bhagwal, New Chachrian, Sohan, New Domeli, Padial, Khai Kaliya, Mumtaz Shaheed, Dina-4 (City), Matwa, Bhai Khan, Mill Awan, Contrilla, Qazian Feeders. Chakwal Circle: Bhoun, Line Park, Jamalwal, Kallar Kahar, Main Bazaar, Adhi, Dhudial City, Dhoda, Chakral, Dandot, Duffer, Dalowal, Tobah, Pind Dadan Khan, Abdullahpur, Khanpur, Balkassar, DS Bilawal, Kalu, Jatala, Pira Fateyal, Thoa Mahram Khan, Budhial, Patwali Feeders. GSO Circle from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM: Shaheen, E-8 Navy, NHQ, Silver Oaks, NDC, NIC, CR Flats, NHQ-2, Block A, MPCHS C1&2, Capital Square-2, Gulshan Sehat, Sarai Kharbuza, FMC-1, MPCHS B1&2, Pind Pariyan, FMC-2, Mirpur 1-, MDRP, Hamlet, Bhong 1-, Power House, Mirpur 2-, Mangla Colony, Bhong 2-, Mirpur 3&4 Feeders and surrounding areas.