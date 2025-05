Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies 2-day power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 08:00 AM to 13:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, G-15/1, Westridage, City Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Dhok Noor, Hayal Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Attock Circle, Khanda, Gagan, Meenawala, Noorpur Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Foji Cement Plant, GSO Circle, from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM, City.

II, Saheka.II, Khadimabad, Nar, Dharnal Feeders

On Sunday from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Foji Cement Plant, GSO Circle, from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM, Dhadyal Rural, Mail, Foreign Office, NTC, ETBP, G-5, Pandorian, Shahzad Town, Scheme-II, Pak China Centre, Hospital, CDA, G-6, ISI feeders and surrounding areas.