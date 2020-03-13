Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies schedule for holding open Kacheries

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Friday has issued schedule for holding open Kacheries in its all five operation circles.

According to the IESCO spokesman, the Kacheries would be held on Saturday and IESCO chief executive would personally monitor it.

According to the schedule SE IESCO Islamabad Circle would conduct open Katcheri at Tarlai Sub Divison (Division No.

1 Islamabad) at 10 a.m, SE Rawalpindi at Sowan Sub Divison (Cantt Division) at 11 a.m, SE Attock Circle at Margalla Sub Division (Taxila Division) at 11 a.m, SE Chakwal Circle at Pind Dadan khan Sub Divison (Pind Dadan khan Division) at 10:30 a.m and SE Jhelum Circle at Dina-II Sub Division (Jehlum Division-II) at 10:00 a.m.

The IESCO requested valued customers to participate in open kacheries for immediate solution of their complaints.