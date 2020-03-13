UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Notifies Schedule For Holding Open Kacheries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 03:10 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies schedule for holding open Kacheries

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Friday has issued schedule for holding open Kacheries in its all five operation circles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Friday has issued schedule for holding open Kacheries in its all five operation circles.

According to the IESCO spokesman, the Kacheries would be held on Saturday and IESCO chief executive would personally monitor it.

According to the schedule SE IESCO Islamabad Circle would conduct open Katcheri at Tarlai Sub Divison (Division No.

1 Islamabad) at 10 a.m, SE Rawalpindi at Sowan Sub Divison (Cantt Division) at 11 a.m, SE Attock Circle at Margalla Sub Division (Taxila Division) at 11 a.m, SE Chakwal Circle at Pind Dadan khan Sub Divison (Pind Dadan khan Division) at 10:30 a.m and SE Jhelum Circle at Dina-II Sub Division (Jehlum Division-II) at 10:00 a.m.

The IESCO requested valued customers to participate in open kacheries for immediate solution of their complaints.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi Circle Chakwal Jhelum Attock Taxila All Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Pakistan Post takes innovative initiatives to meet ..

1 minute ago

Olympic javelin champion Dana Zatopkova dies at 97 ..

2 minutes ago

Health Directorates arranges medical camp in Khybe ..

2 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather predicted for KP

2 minutes ago

Components for Russia's Soyuz Rockets to Be Produc ..

2 minutes ago

Update: HBL PSL 2020 to continue as planned

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.