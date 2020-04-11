UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Notifies A Power Suspension Programme

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 04:46 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies a power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from from 09:00am to 04:00pm, G-14/3&4 feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Sunday From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Four drugs pushers rounded up in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Anti COVID-19 measures: Professional beggars held ..

2 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 1 ..

2 minutes ago

A boy killed in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Screening, washing process with disinfectant conti ..

4 minutes ago

39,823 women get financial assistance under Ehsas ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.