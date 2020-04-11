Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies a power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from from 09:00am to 04:00pm, G-14/3&4 feeders and surrounding areas.