Open Menu

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Offers Electricity Bill Installment Option To Consumers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) offers electricity bill installment option to consumers

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday amid protest on heavy billing offered the consumers to avail electricity bill installment options at the company's field offices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday amid protest on heavy billing offered the consumers to avail electricity bill installment options at the company's field offices.

Chief Executive of IESCO, Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan also appealed to the consumers to refrain from participating in any group or protest that aims to cause harm to government property and employees.

In a statement, he said employees are actively involved in illuminating the homes of valued customers in various situations.

Dr. Amjad Khan directed all offices to offer the convenience of electricity bill installment plans to visiting customers and if they have inquiries about electricity bills, they can contact the relevant Sub-Divisional Office, Revenue Office, or Customer Service Centers.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, it has consistently given priority to consumer interests, and its employees work diligently to ensure continuous electricity supply to consumers, addressing concerns even during cold weather, hot weather, unforeseen disasters, and festivals.

IESCO appeals to its esteemed customers, emphasizing that it is a power distribution company responsible for procuring and delivering electricity to consumers, along with providing various electricity-related services.

The IESCO employees are also part of this effort. If offices or other facilities are damaged, it will be equivalent to harming the nation. Therefore, they should avoid participating in any protest that, under any pretext, damages government property, facilities, or employees.

Related Topics

Weather Protest Electricity Company All From Government Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

83 drug pushers held with 65kg Hashish in 48 hours ..

83 drug pushers held with 65kg Hashish in 48 hours

7 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman seeks mec ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman seeks mechanism to punish sexual harass ..

7 minutes ago
 55 prefab structures established in flood-prone ar ..

55 prefab structures established in flood-prone areas of GB: CS

7 minutes ago
 Passing out parade of 129 ANF officials held

Passing out parade of 129 ANF officials held

7 minutes ago
 ADC for ensuring teachers' attendance in Kalat

ADC for ensuring teachers' attendance in Kalat

7 minutes ago
 AC Mirpurkhas conduct operation targeted irregular ..

AC Mirpurkhas conduct operation targeted irregularities in Market

4 minutes ago
Uzbek envoy vows to strengthen bilateral trade rel ..

Uzbek envoy vows to strengthen bilateral trade relations with Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman holds con ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman holds condemnation reference for Jaranw ..

4 minutes ago
 84,000 5G base stations built up in China's Shanxi ..

84,000 5G base stations built up in China's Shanxi

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality visits Japan to explore best pr ..

Dubai Municipality visits Japan to explore best practices in sewage, rainwater m ..

54 minutes ago
 SHC orders police, district administration to stop ..

SHC orders police, district administration to stop Dr Nazir Laghari from working ..

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab minister for transport and livest ..

Caretaker Punjab minister for transport and livestock Ibrahim Hassan Mura visits ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan