Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) regularizes 45 employees under deceased quota

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) regularized services of 45 employees under the deceased quota

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 )

Speaking at the distribution of appointment letters ceremony among the employees, the IESCO Chairman board of Directors (BoD) Engineer Qamar ul islam said that IESCO is your own institution and we hope that you will utilize all your abilities for its improvement besides taking the company to new heights of success.

He advised newly appointed employees to provide the best services to the electricity consumers.

IESCO Chief Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan said the institution will provide them with all the facilities but they should also have a duty to render their services with honesty, hard work and dedication.

General Manager Development Mian Dilawar Shah, Director General (HR) Baray Karam, Additional Director General (HR) Ghulam Rasool and others also participated in the event.