UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Regularizes 45 Employees Under Deceased Quota

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) regularizes 45 employees under deceased quota

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) regularized services of 45 employees under the deceased quota

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) regularized services of 45 employees under the deceased quota.

Speaking at the distribution of appointment letters ceremony among the employees, the IESCO Chairman board of Directors (BoD) Engineer Qamar ul islam said that IESCO is your own institution and we hope that you will utilize all your abilities for its improvement besides taking the company to new heights of success.

He advised newly appointed employees to provide the best services to the electricity consumers.

IESCO Chief Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan said the institution will provide them with all the facilities but they should also have a duty to render their services with honesty, hard work and dedication.

General Manager Development Mian Dilawar Shah, Director General (HR) Baray Karam, Additional Director General (HR) Ghulam Rasool and others also participated in the event.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Event All Best Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Kashmiris to resist Hitler of India despite all od ..

Kashmiris to resist Hitler of India despite all odds: Chairperson of Peace and C ..

33 seconds ago
 White House Says Does Not Believe Conflict With Ch ..

White House Says Does Not Believe Conflict With China Inevitable

34 seconds ago
 Ukrainians Prepare for What Looks Like More Fighti ..

Ukrainians Prepare for What Looks Like More Fighting in Spring - Kirby

36 seconds ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb urges nation to par ..

38 seconds ago
 DP World announced as official partner of McLaren ..

DP World announced as official partner of McLaren Formula 1 Team

24 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours AEEDC Dubai 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours AEEDC Dubai 2023

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.