Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) serves final notices on govt, semi govt departments for payment of outstanding dues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issue final notices to government and semi-government departments to clear the outstanding dues within 7 days and failure to pay electricity dues will result in disconnection of electricity without prior notice.

According to details Azad Jammu Kashmir Rs 115,888 million, Defence/MES Rs 3,393 million, CDA Rs 3,253 million, Pak Secretariat (CDA) Rs 797 million, Cabinet Secretariat (CDA) Rs 92 million, Cantt board Chaklala Rs 997 million, Cantt Board Rawalpindi Rs 201 million, WASA Rs 690 million, Defense Production Division Rs 305 million, Hospital under Federal Government Rs 229 million, Pakistan PWD Rs 226 million, Ministry of Railways Rs 176 million, Federal Police Rs 166 million, TMA Rawal Town Rs 117 million, Parliament Lodges Rs 110 million, PM Secretariat (PWD) Rs 98 million, TMA Murree Rs 94 million, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Rs 69 million, Ministry of Culture and sports Rs 63 million, Ministry of Interior Rs 61 million, Senate C/o CDA Rs 55 million, Ministry of Health Rs 55 million, FWO Rs 41 million, NHA Rs 41 million, AGE Maintenance (DP) Rs 40 million, Ministry of education Rs 39 million, Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi Rs 39 million, Punjab Prison and Convict Rs 28 million, FIA Rs 23 million, POF Wah Taxila Rs 23 million, Punjab Health and Welfare Department Rs 18 million, Ministry of Local Government Rs 17 million, Ministry of Hajj and Auqaf Rs 17 million, Ministry of Environment and Urban Rs 16 million, District Government Rawalpindi Rs 14 million, Punjab Metro Bus Rs 14 million, Health District Government Jhelum Rs 14 million, District and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi Rs 13 million, GM Hydl Rs 12 million, Balochistan House Rs 12 million, DG Special Education Rs 12 million and TMA Hasan Abdal Attock Rs10 million are defaulter of IESCO.

For more information and guidance, IESCO Customer Services Director can be contacted on Telephone No 051-9252906 during office hours. IESCO management requested to its valuable customers to pay electricity bills regularly.