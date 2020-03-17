Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) suspends all departmental trainings

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has suspended all ongoing departmental trainings of officials across the five circles of the company following directives of Power Division for taking precautionary measures in view of coronavirus (COVID-19)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has suspended all ongoing departmental trainings of officials across the five circles of the company following directives of Power Division for taking precautionary measures in view of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The spokesman said that all weekly open Katcheries across the all circles would remain suspended till betterment of situation.

Isolation wards was being set up in WAPDA hospital Rawalpindi besides making special arrangements for test of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, field officers and staff would continue to perform their officials duties.However, they were asked to take all precautionary measures including avoiding hand shaking, use of disposal gloves and masks etc. The officers were also directed to carry out dis-inspection sprays in all offices besides provision of soap, masks and gloves.

IESCO Chief Shahid Iqbal said that all meeting would be held through video links.