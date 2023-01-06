UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Teams Catch 3,670 Suspicious Meters In December

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) teams catch 3,670 suspicious meters in December

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Operation, M&T and surveillance teams caught 3,670 suspicious meters during a drive against power pilferage in its all circles in December 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Operation, M&T and surveillance teams caught 3,670 suspicious meters during a drive against power pilferage in its all circles in December 2022.

Out of total 3,670 meters, 3,635 were found slow, 7 tampered while 28 were taking direct power supply, told IESCO Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad.

He said fine of Rs 41.52 million has been imposed while charging 1.76 million units to the power pilferers on the basis of slow meters and electricity theft.

Applications have also been registered in the concerned police stations against the power thieves for legal action, he said.

He said electricity theft is destabilizing the country's economy and institutions, and in this regard, indiscriminate operations against electricity thieves and their facilitators are in full swing in all operation circles of IESCO.

The IESCO management requested its esteemed customers to support the company in this national campaign.

The consumers can report power pilferage to the concerned IESCO SDO, helpline number 118 or Chief Executive complaint and Monitoring Cell IESCO on phone number 051-9252933-34. The name of informer will be kept secret.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Company Fine December All Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Italian football great Gianluca Vialli dies at 58

Italian football great Gianluca Vialli dies at 58

3 seconds ago
 Pope Francis Wishes Christians of Oriental Churche ..

Pope Francis Wishes Christians of Oriental Churches Merry Christmas

5 seconds ago
 Local government elections in Hyderabad to be held ..

Local government elections in Hyderabad to be held on Jan 15

7 seconds ago
 US unemployment dips in December as job gains rema ..

US unemployment dips in December as job gains remain robust

2 minutes ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi attends closing ceremony of ‘Mo ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi attends closing ceremony of ‘Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for C ..

25 minutes ago
 DC directs early completion of digitization of FDA ..

DC directs early completion of digitization of FDA property record

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.