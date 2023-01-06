Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) teams catch 3,670 suspicious meters in December

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Operation, M&T and surveillance teams caught 3,670 suspicious meters during a drive against power pilferage in its all circles in December 2022.

Out of total 3,670 meters, 3,635 were found slow, 7 tampered while 28 were taking direct power supply, told IESCO Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad.

He said fine of Rs 41.52 million has been imposed while charging 1.76 million units to the power pilferers on the basis of slow meters and electricity theft.

Applications have also been registered in the concerned police stations against the power thieves for legal action, he said.

He said electricity theft is destabilizing the country's economy and institutions, and in this regard, indiscriminate operations against electricity thieves and their facilitators are in full swing in all operation circles of IESCO.

The IESCO management requested its esteemed customers to support the company in this national campaign.

The consumers can report power pilferage to the concerned IESCO SDO, helpline number 118 or Chief Executive complaint and Monitoring Cell IESCO on phone number 051-9252933-34. The name of informer will be kept secret.