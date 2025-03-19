Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) To Hold Open Kachery On March 20
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 10:08 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued a schedule for Open Kachery in all operational circles, aiming to resolve and register the complaints of consumers related to power issues.
Open Kachery will be held on 20th March from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, said a press release.
It said that Open Kacheri will be held in Islamabad Circle at F-8 Sub Division IESCO, Rawalpindi City Circle at Muslim Town Sub Division, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle near Abbasia Restaurant, Azad Patan Road Kahuta, Attock Circle at Mohra Chowk
Sub Division, Jhelum Circle at IESCO Cantt Sub Division and Chakwal Circle at Tariq Shaheed Sub Division.
IESCO’s Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Naeem Jan himself will monitor the Open Kachery.
Consumers of IESCO Region should participate in these open Kachery for registering complaints / suggestion to power related issues. For more information call on CCMC number 051-9252933-34.
