Open Menu

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) To Hold Open Kachery On March 20

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 10:08 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) to hold Open Kachery on March 20

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued a schedule for Open Kachery in all operational circles, aiming to resolve and register the complaints of consumers related to power issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued a schedule for Open Kachery in all operational circles, aiming to resolve and register the complaints of consumers related to power issues.

Open Kachery will be held on 20th March from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, said a press release.

It said that Open Kacheri will be held in Islamabad Circle at F-8 Sub Division IESCO, Rawalpindi City Circle at Muslim Town Sub Division, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle near Abbasia Restaurant, Azad Patan Road Kahuta, Attock Circle at Mohra Chowk

Sub Division, Jhelum Circle at IESCO Cantt Sub Division and Chakwal Circle at Tariq Shaheed Sub Division.

IESCO’s Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Naeem Jan himself will monitor the Open Kachery.

Consumers of IESCO Region should participate in these open Kachery for registering complaints / suggestion to power related issues. For more information call on CCMC number 051-9252933-34.

Recent Stories

BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners, Microso ..

BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners, Microsoft, MGX welcome NVIDIA, xAI t ..

11 minutes ago
 Belarus to launch e-visa service on 20 March

Belarus to launch e-visa service on 20 March

13 minutes ago
 PIA downsizing reduces workforce to 7,000 employee ..

PIA downsizing reduces workforce to 7,000 employees: Zaib Jafar

13 minutes ago
 Wildlife team foils attempt of illegal quail hunti ..

Wildlife team foils attempt of illegal quail hunting

13 minutes ago
 Senator Irfan Siddiqui criticizes PTI for boycotti ..

Senator Irfan Siddiqui criticizes PTI for boycotting National Security Committee

13 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari vows to defeat terroris ..

President Asif Ali Zardari vows to defeat terrorism, stresses national unity

13 minutes ago
Assistive devices approved for 20 deserving indivi ..

Assistive devices approved for 20 deserving individuals

3 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mo ..

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar reviews ongoi ..

3 minutes ago
 Geopolitical tensions buffet markets as gold hits ..

Geopolitical tensions buffet markets as gold hits record

23 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) to hold ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) to hold Open Kachery on March 20

3 minutes ago
 Zakat Department provides Rs. 10.2 million in free ..

Zakat Department provides Rs. 10.2 million in free medical treatment to 953 need ..

3 minutes ago
 Boycott of parliamentary committee on national sec ..

Boycott of parliamentary committee on national security aligns with PTI's politi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan