UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Electric Supply Company Installs 960 Net Metering Connections So Far

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:55 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company installs 960 net metering connections so far

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Shahid Iqbal Ch Monday said that IESCO installed 960 net metering connections so far in whole region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Shahid Iqbal Ch Monday said that IESCO installed 960 net metering connections so far in whole region.

He said the company had received 1040 application of net metering and 1029 electricity generation license had been issued by NEPRA so far, said a press release issued here.

He said that alternative sources were being utilized to generate electricity in the world adding that net metering was better alternative for achieving environmental friendly and affordable electricity.

"In net metering electricity produce by sun light and customer use it for its requirement and customer can sell excess electricity to Distribution Company," the IESCO Chief said.

He directed all field formations to provide effective information regarding net metering to customers.

For connivance approved venders list has been uploaded on IESCO and AEDB web. For further information please call on AM net metering cell No. 03058882192.

Related Topics

World Electricity Nepra Company All Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends opening of first over ..

43 minutes ago

Manal bint Mohammed welcomes world leaders, expert ..

43 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Saud Al Mu&#039;alla

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police participate with integrated platfor ..

1 hour ago

Tourists to reclaim VAT using self-service kiosks: ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.