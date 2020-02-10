Islamabad Electric Supply Company installs 960 net metering connections so far

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Shahid Iqbal Ch Monday said that IESCO installed 960 net metering connections so far in whole region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Shahid Iqbal Ch Monday said that IESCO installed 960 net metering connections so far in whole region.

He said the company had received 1040 application of net metering and 1029 electricity generation license had been issued by NEPRA so far, said a press release issued here.

He said that alternative sources were being utilized to generate electricity in the world adding that net metering was better alternative for achieving environmental friendly and affordable electricity.

"In net metering electricity produce by sun light and customer use it for its requirement and customer can sell excess electricity to Distribution Company," the IESCO Chief said.

He directed all field formations to provide effective information regarding net metering to customers.

For connivance approved venders list has been uploaded on IESCO and AEDB web. For further information please call on AM net metering cell No. 03058882192.