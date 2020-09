Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues 2-day power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued 2-day power suspension programme for September 11 &12 for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on September 11 (Friday) from 06:30am to 10:30am, Chak Balee Khan, M.Riaz Shaheed, Dana-III, Rohstas, Pindhoan, Highway, Al-Noor Colony, CDA, Faziaya, H-8/2, Nogazi, I-14/3, Sunny Bank, Azizabad, Mansoor Shaheed feeder.

On September 12 (Saturday) from 06:30am to 10:30am, Dhudial Express, Dhudial City, Dhudial Rural, CTM (Independent) Segalabad, Mehoota, Ward No-8, Samote, Jermote, Jakkar, Bourian, Duffer, Sector-4, APHS, Rehmatabad-1,VVIP, PAF, Chaklala, Tehmasabad, Dhokehakamdad, RCC-II, RCC-III, Bari Imam, NCP, Mandala, Treat, University, Golf City, Pir Sohawa, Chakri, Jhanda, Rawalpindi-III, Adyala, 502 Worshop, CNC, State Bank, Hamyao Road, VIP, Sehalla, Hanif Shaheed feeders and surrounding areas.