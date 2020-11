Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues 2-day power suspension programme

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for November 21- 22 for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ):The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for November 21- 22 for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on November 21, from 08:30am to 12:30pm Tamasmabad, Dhok Hakmadad,MES,VVIP,PAF, Chaklala, Rehmatabad-1, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park, Car Chowk Feeders, from 09:00 a.m. to 02:00pm Lehtrad Road, Tufail Shaheed, CDA Flats, G/6-3 Polyclinic, Shakar Padian, Lohi Bhair, F-10/4, G-9/3, H-8, I-10/4, G- 14/4, Kalingargandian, T&T, Kaldana, Kohala, Kotli Satyan, Shahdara, F-5 Jeddah, Zebar Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Shamsabad, Chapran, Fatehpur, Kohar, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, Jakhar , Dina Three Rohtas, Gadari, Bhagwal, Mumtaz Shaheed, Sandal, Gujar Khan, City Sohawa, Mill Awan, Galyana, Islampura, Kashif Gul, Kohistan Enclave, Mix Industry, Brahma, Hameed, Qaziabad, Shanka, Wasa, Fawara Chowk . , Jatla, Multan Khurd, Neela, Bhal, Karnab Kaswal, Mulhal Mughals, Syed Kasran, Dandot, Bhoon, Islamia Chowk, Talagang City, Eid Gah, BB Hospital, Curry Road, Sector Four, APHS, Tariq Shaheed, Zafarul Haq, Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road-2, Arya Mohalla, DHQ, Moh Napura, Sarafa Bazaar, Gawalmandi, Bank Road-2, Adam G Road, Chaklala, MES, FECHS, Mehboob Shaheed, Jhanda, Kayani Road, Captain Ammar Shaheed, Misryal Road, Nogzi, Fazaia, Bajniyal Jhangi, Pind Hoon, Khadim Hussain, Shahpur, Dhamyal-1, Garja-1, GHQ, Abrar Shaheed, Industrial, Hamid Jhangi Feeders, Exchange from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm, Exchange, I-10 Sector, Furnace, Khawaja S.Syed, PTN, United Steel Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM Committee Chowk, City, Gawalmandi, VIP, Kashmir Road, AFIC, Mohanpura, Iqbal Road Feeders , DHQ, Bank Road-2, Adam Road, Sir Syed Road, Khadim Hussain, CGH, Sarafa Bazar, Jhanda, Zafarul Haq Road, Arya Mohalla Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 12:00 PM Sarkal, Islampura, Gagan , Mahuta, Fatehpur, Kohar, Chaklala, Dhamyal-1, Misryal Road, Nogzi, Air Force, Bijnial Feeders,On November 22, from 08:30 AM to 12:30 PM Mehboob Shaheed, Fuji Foundation, Morgah Feeders, 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM Pindi Point, Bariyan, Company Bagh, Public Health, Gharial, PAF, Upper Topa, Patriata, Cecil, Kohala , Sunny Bank, Kaldana, PC Bourbon, MCM, PDCP Chairlift, Lora, Lora-2 Abbasi, Dhirkot, Chaman Kot, Rangla, Minhasa Sohawa, Nimbal, Beirut, Desto, PAEC Feeders, 09 a.

m. to 2:00 pm Lalazar, POF, Khanabad, AWC Housing, Pathargarh, Hiko, Khanpur, Shahia, Col. Sher Khan, KSB, Islampura, Gadwal-1 & 2, Hussainabad, Lala Rukh, Fazal Rubber & Steel Casting, 66 KV Wah-11 Grid Station, Purmiana, Hassan Abdal, Burhan, Rashid Minhas, Industrial Estate, Munirabad, Garhi Afghan, 132 KV Wah-4 Grid Station, Taxila, Hara-1, Ghauri, Nisar Shaheed, S. S. Suri, Margalla, Nawazish Shaheed, Museum, HMC-3, University of Engineering, HFF-1,2,3,4,5, HMC-1,2, HRF-1,2, R Polynes, BOC, 132 KV Wah-5,6,7,8,9,14,15 Grid Station, 66 KV Wah-11 Grid Station, Katarian, Holy Family, Rawalpindi-3, Jail Park, Mecca Chowk, Rehmatabad-1, Bostan Road , Scheme-3, National Park, Chaklala Garrison, FF Hosp Tal, VIP, Humayun, RCCI-1,2,3, Sihala Feeders 08:00 am to 12:00 noon Jail Park, Mecca Chowk, Rehmatabad-1 & 2, Bostan Road, Scheme 3, National Park, Chaklala, Chaklala Garrison, Joint Staff Headquarters, RCCI-1,2,3, Sihala Feeders, 09:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., PTV-2, Industrial-1, Kataria, G-10 Sector, Holy Family, New United Steel, M Hussain Steel, Industrial-2, Fazal Steel, Karachi Company, Ittehad Steel, Industrial-3, Siddique Steel Feeders and surrounding areas.