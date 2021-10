Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues 2-day power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued 2 -day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued 2 -day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Friday from 08:00 AM to 11:00 AM, RCCI-2 & 3, Chowk Pandori, Sihala College, Rawat, New Rawat, Pind Jhatla, Basali Feeders,On Saturday from 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM, Gharyal feeder, from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, I-14/3, Gulshanabad, Major Masood, BB Shaheed, Rata, Race Course, Mangtal, AMC, AFIRM, Janda, SBP, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, Chawah Khalsa Feeders and surroundings.

In addition, Rashid Minhas Feeder will be closed for security purposes from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM for strengthening, repair and replacement of lines for HT Jumper and Segging.